LG TVs get Google Assistant voice controls

Google's voice assistant is now available on LG's 2018 OLED and Super UHD LCD TVs.

The capability, first announced at CES 2018, allows models like the new C8 OLED TV to accept commands over the remote control's built-in microphone, as well as talk back to you in Google's voice.

Using voice commands, you can find and play content, for example via streaming services, and control TV settings. Combined with LG's ThinQ technology, it also controls connecting to devices like sound bars, switching picture modes or turning off the TV. Natural language commands like, "Search for the soundtrack of this movie" or "Turn off the TV when this program is over" are also available.

Like Google Assistant on a Google Home or other standalone speaker, the voice assistant on the TV can control lights, thermostats, robot vacuums and other compatible smart home devices, which LG says includes nearly 100 smart appliacnces made by LG alone. You can ask the TV for the weather, search local businesses or display Google Photos onscreen.

Owners of Google Home-style speakers can also ditch the TV remote entirely, speaking commands into thin air, when they link the speakers to the TV. LG TVs also work with Alexa devices using Amazon's home entertainment API and LG's ThinQ Alexa skill.

Sony TVs, which use Google's Android TV operating system, were the first televisions to offer integrated Google Assistant in November 2017. The Nvidia Shield TV streaming device added Google Assistant in September 2017.

LG's launch of the feature coincides with Google I/O, the search giant's annual developer's conference. The keynote kicks off later Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT and our CNET live show begins just before at 9:30 a.m. PT right here.