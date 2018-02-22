LG to unveil new K8 and K10 phones

LG will reveal updated editions of its K8 and K10 phones at Mobile World Congress 2018, the company has announced.
The update promises to bring premium features to the mid-tier phones, including improved cameras with high-speed auto focus and noise reduction for better low-light photography.
The phones will be available in three new colours: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold.
"LG's 2018 K Series range of smartphones is focused on delivering even more value to consumers looking for the right device that fits their lifestyle and needs," said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.
Both models will roll out across Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East this year.
