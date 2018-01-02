LG to show off 88-inch 8K OLED TV at CES

LG

The Consumer Electronics Show kicks off on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas, but you don't have to wait until then to see what LG has up its sleeve.

The South Korean electronics giant announced Sunday that its new 88-inch 8K TV will be at its booth on the show floor. The eye-blowing 8K resolution, at 7,680x4,320 pixels, is four times that of 4K, and 16 times more than the standard full-HD, 1,080x1,920-pixel resolution.

While LG has yet to reveal anything more, such as pricing or the model name, you can expect it'll be expensive, given the rarity and cost of current 8K displays (especially ones with OLED panels). That said, there's probably no need to rush to get 8K screens just yet, but you will want to be ready for 8K broadcasting come the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Expect Samsung to likely unveil something similar, given the rivalry between both companies.