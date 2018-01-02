LG's flagship 2018 sound bar offers Atmos and Meridian tuning

LG

The LG SK10Y is LG's new flagship sound bar and, like last year's SJ9, it includes both Dolby Atmos compatibility and Google's Chromecast built-in (for multi-room music and control via the Assistant).

The sound bar includes a wireless subwoofer, for a claimed 550W of total power, and the system also includes a pair of up-firing speakers for Atmos effects. In this way the sound bar bounces sound off your ceiling to simulate overhead sounds.

The design is a little more subtle this time around with a wire mesh instead of those distinctive "gills". The 'bar is also designed to sit flush underneath the company's 2018 OLEDs and UHD TVs.

In 2018, as a possible answer to Samsung's acquisition of Harman, LG is partnering with Meridian Audio to tune audio devices such as the SK10Y. The sound bar will include the hi-fi company's digital sound processing (DSP) modes including Bass, Space and Height Elevation which raises the sound to the level of the screen.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.