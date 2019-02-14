LG pairs washers and dishwashers with Amazon Dash ahead of KBIS

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

LG has upgraded the smarts of its appliances in time for the Kitchen and Bath Industry Showcase (KBIS) in Las Vegas next week. You can now sync all of LG's smart washers, dryers and dishwashers from 2018 and 2019 to Amazon Dash. LG announced the upgrade on Thursday, which lets your smart appliance track and reorder detergent or dryer sheets automatically as they run low.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need to sync your LG appliance to your Amazon Dash account. Amazon will let you specify your preferences as far as the brand and size of detergent or laundry supply you'd like to order. Your LG appliance tracks your usage through the LG ThinQ app, so it'll know when you start to run out. The ThinQ app will then tell Amazon Dash to order more and Amazon will deliver the ordered supplies to your door.

Again, the upgrade applies to all Wi-Fi-enabled LG dishwashers, washers and dryers from 2018 and 2019. LG isn't exactly breaking new ground here. Whirlpool and GE appliances have worked with Amazon Dash for years. Still, it's a handy upgrade if you like Amazon Dash and already own an LG appliance.