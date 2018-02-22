LG K8 and K10 pack nifty camera tricks into a midrange lineup

Kent German/CNET

LG is kicking things off a little early. A few days before the start of MWC 2018, otherwise known as the world's biggest mobile industry trade show, the company announced it will unveil two new phones at the conference.

Known as the K8 and K10, these phones will be available in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. They come in three colors (black, blue and gold) and will add to LG's lineup of affordable, midrange phones.

No pricing or availability date is yet known for the devices. But we do know that both phones run Android 7.1.2 Nougat and tout a handful of camera features, including improved noise-reduction for low-light pictures, a flashing timer for group photos and "Flash Jump Shot." This feature stitches up to 20 photos together and creates a shareable GIF.

The K10, which is the more advanced of the two phones, has a 5.3-inch display, an octacore processor and a 3,000mAh battery. The K10 will also come in three variants depending on the market. These have different amounts of memory (from 2 to 3GB), storage (16 to 32GB) and camera specs (either a 13- or 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a front-facing 8- or 5-megapixel camera).

Meanwhile, there is only one model of the 5-inch K8. It's equipped with a quadcore processor and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. It also has a front-facing 5-megapixel camera and a 2,500mAh removable battery.

This won't be the only phone LG will announce at the show. While the company confirmed it won't launch its next flagship at MWC, it will release a new variant of last year's LG V30, which will add image recognition software to the camera called Vision AI as well as Voice AI commands.

We'll know more about all three phones once we get our hands on them, so check back for more info. In the meantime, read CNET's full coverage of MWC 2018, which kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 25.

