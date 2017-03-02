LG's latest gadget literally flips its lid

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Want a sip of water? With most VR headsets, you'll need a straw.

But LG's new prototype has a clever solution: the entire visor flips right up.

LG is perhaps the biggest, best-known company to totally screw up virtual reality on its first try -- take it from us, the LG 360 VR was terrible.

But it seems the company has learned its lesson, because this LG HMD Prototype (final name TBD) is pretty awesome. I got to try it at the 2017 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. With a little work, I think it could be the best VR headset yet.

Want to know more? Here's my full write-up, with all the nitty-gritty details you're looking for.