Laptops

LG Gram 17, 14-inch 2-in-1 coming to CES 2019

LG's ultralight series of laptops grows to a 17-inch model as well as a new convertible design.

lg-gram-2-in-1

LG's first 2-in-1 is a 14-inch model that weighs roughly 2.5 lbs/1.1kg.

 LG

LG's claim to fame with its Gram laptop line is light weight and long battery life; basically, two of the most important priorities on many laptop-shoppers lists. At CES 2019, the company will add two notebooks in the line to carry on that tradition, the 17-inch LG Gram 17 (17Z990-R.AAS8U1) and 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 (14T990-U.AAS8U1).

As yet we don't have price or availability information for either. 

The 14-inch 2-in-1's specs include:

  • 14-inch HD (1,920 x 1,080) touchscreen IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • bundled Wacom AES 2.0 pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
  • weight: 2.5 lbs/1.1kg
  • dimensions: 12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 in/325 x 211 x 18 mm
  • rated battery life 21 hours
  • 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (possiblly an i7-8550U)
  • up to 16GB RAM
  • up to 528GB SSD
  • Dark silver
  • connections: 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD, 1 x audio combo jack
lg-gram-17

The LG Gram 17 looks just like its 15-inch sibling, but with more space around the sides of the keyboard.

 LG

The Gram 17 specs include:

  • 17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, covering 96 percent of the sRGB color gamut 
  • weight: 3.0 lbs/ 1.3kg
  • dimensions: 15.0 x 10.5 x 0.7 in/381 x 266x 17 mm 
  • rated battery life 19.5 hours
  • 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (likely an i7-8550U)
  • up to 16GB RAM
  • up to 528GB SSD
  • color options: white, dark silver
  • connections: 1 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 optional), 3 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD, 1 x audio combo jack
