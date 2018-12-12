LG Gram 17, 14-inch 2-in-1 coming to CES 2019

LG

LG's claim to fame with its Gram laptop line is light weight and long battery life; basically, two of the most important priorities on many laptop-shoppers lists. At CES 2019, the company will add two notebooks in the line to carry on that tradition, the 17-inch LG Gram 17 (17Z990-R.AAS8U1) and 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 (14T990-U.AAS8U1).

As yet we don't have price or availability information for either.

The 14-inch 2-in-1's specs include:

14-inch HD (1,920 x 1,080) touchscreen IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5



bundled Wacom AES 2.0 pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity

weight: 2.5 lbs/1.1kg

dimensions: 12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 in/325 x 211 x 18 mm



rated battery life 21 hours

8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (possiblly an i7-8550U)

up to 16GB RAM

up to 528GB SSD

Dark silver

connections: 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD, 1 x audio combo jack

The Gram 17 specs include:

17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, covering 96 percent of the sRGB color gamut



weight: 3.0 lbs/ 1.3kg



dimensions: 15.0 x 10.5 x 0.7 in/381 x 266x 17 mm



rated battery life 19.5 hours

8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (likely an i7-8550U)

up to 16GB RAM

up to 528GB SSD

color options: white, dark silver

connections: 1 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 optional), 3 x USB 3.1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x microSD, 1 x audio combo jack