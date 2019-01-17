On this podcast, we talk about:
- LG launching a phone with a second-screen attachment
- Netflix raising membership prices yet again
- Apple's Tim Cook calling for privacy regulation
LG gets around foldable trend with second-screen attachment (The 3:59, Ep.509)
