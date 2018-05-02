LG G7 specs vs. the V30 and G6: How LG's latest phone is different

For deal sniffers, one of the best parts of watching a new phone go on sale is the deal you get when previous models go on sale. So you may be wondering just how big a change the new LG G7 ThinQ is from last year's LG G6 and fall's LG V30 (there's also the V30S ThinQ that LG announced in March, but it sells in a limited number of countries).

Is it worth the upgrade, or should you buy one of the other LG phones instead?

Since I haven't fully tested the LG G7, I can't compare its actual speed, battery life or camera capabilities to any other phone. But what I can do is call out some of the key differences, and leave the specs for you to peruse below.

Read also: LG G7 specs versus Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 Plus

Now Playing: Watch this: LG G7 hands-on: 5 things you need to know

LG G7 basics

Tall, narrow body with larger screen than G6 and V30



Hardware button opens Google Assistant



You can extend the visible screen by choosing the "notch" layout, otherwise, you'll see a black bar and no notch



It keeps the headphone jack



Water resistant, with wireless charging



Colors: Raspberry rose, platinum grey, aurora black, new moroccan blue

The LG G6: Size matters

The LG G7 is a slightly larger device than the LG G6, but it feels slimmer and lighter, despite weighing exactly the same.

LG slimmed down the viewing angles on the two rear cameras, but you'll see more megapixels for selfies. There's double the built-in storage, but LG shaved back the battery capacity ever so slightly. It'll be interesting to see if that makes much of a difference -- the Snapdragon 845 processor inside promises up to 30 percent more power efficiency.

Between the up-to-date Snapdragon chip and Android 8.0 software, I'm expecting the LG G7 to feel much snappier than the G6.

Now Playing: Watch this: LG G7: Three ways its cameras are different

The LG V30: Check the battery

These two phones have just about the same dimensions, and really, the LG G7 is just a half-step up from the V30 when you match up the specs.

The G7's camera equipment has supposedly gotten another upgrade on both the front and back, and there are those visual design changes like the notch. There's the same issue of a slightly smaller battery (3,300mAh on the V30 and 3,000mAh on the LG G6).

LG heavily emphasized the video tools tucked into the V-family since it first debuted. I haven't had a chance to test the video equipment, but I'm expecting those extras to stick with phones such as the V30.