Enlarge Image Business Insider

If all the leaks and rumors you've heard about the LG G6 make you drool with anticipation to buy LG's flagship phone for spring, you may have to wait until April 7.

That's when the phone will start reaching US buyers, Venture Beat reports, citing "planning materials" that the site acquired.

That'd be about a month after the handset goes on sale in South Korea on March 9, according to Evan Blass, the story's author and a frequent tweeter of product leaks.

The success of LG's upcoming G6 is extremely important to LG's financial health. After abysmal sales of last year's modular G5 phone, the G6 will hew to more mainstream features, as CNET first reported, including water-resistance and a nonremovable battery.

It will face the rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge, continuing a rivalry with its South Korean compatriot. And although Blass writes that the LG phone is coming to the US about a month after it does in its home country, the G6 is still expected to arrive before the Galaxy S8 phones, which are said to come in mid-to late April.

Samsung is rumored to get the upper hand, launching its Galaxy S8 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. On paper, the next-gen chipset will give phones a distinct advantage over the Snapdragon 820 or 821, which means LG will have to find a way to appeal to buyers.

LG has officially announced that the 5.7-inch QHD+ display will have a 2,880 by 1,440-pixel resolution and 18:9 screen ratio. It's being called "Full Vision", and will feature an almost bezel-less design that will make the phone almost entirely full-screen. The G6 is also rumored to have:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

Google Assistant (AI software)

Water-resistant design (IP68)

Google Daydream support

LG will launch its G6 on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain. CNET will be covering the event live, so stick with us as the rumors mount.

Editor's note, February 7 at 8:40 a.m. PT: Article corrected to reflect that the phone is rumored to go on sale in South Korea on March 9; that is not the rumored pre-order date.