LG's G6 phone may get Google Assistant -- and maybe Alexa, too

LG reportedly in talks with Google about putting a smart assistant on its upcoming phone for February. An existing partnership with Amazon makes us wonder if its Alexa assistant could also hitch a ride.

Stephen Shankland/CNET
The rumored LG G6 may get beefier brains than Google Now alone. LG is reportedly bringing the Google Assistant to its flagship phone for spring, according to Business Korea.

Right now, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL are the only phones to have Google Assistant.

So far, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL are the only phones to use Google's AI assistant, which it unveiled on October 4. If LG were to bring Google Assistant to the G6, it would make LG the first phone brand outside of Google to use the Assistant, ahead of competitors like Samsung and its forthcoming Galaxy S8.

LG would also be second up to bat if it includes Amazon's Alexa assistant in the G6, behind Huawei's Mate 9 for the US. The South Korean company has already integrated Alexa into some of its devices, like the SmartThinQ Hub and Instaview refrigerator, so this wouldn't be the first time the two have collaborated.

Google and Amazon may soon fight a battle over assistants on phones, together with Apple's Siri. While Amazon's Alexa won't make its smartphone debut until February, its hands-free voice activation pushes into the territory currently occupied by Google Now and Siri, especially as more and more devices work with Alexa in your home. Phones like the LG G6 may become ripe battlegrounds, especially if the handset sells well.

LG is also rumored to use Google's AI to power its next line of Android Wear smartwatches, which it could unveil next month.

The LG G6 is expected to be announced next month at the Mobile World Congress show, so if the phone does get Google Assistant, you'll likely hear it there.

LG did not respond to CNET's request for comment.

