LG invites you to 'see more, play more' at MWC

Photo by LG

LG is seeing fireworks at this year's Mobile World Congress.

The Korean-based phone maker just rolled out save-the-dates for a press event on February 26, inviting others to "see more, play more."

Aside from sounding like a ripoff from the US Department of Homeland Security, the invitation depicts a serene lake and fireworks overhead. The odd rectangular crop-job also implies a phone will be unveiled.

The invite is consistent with the expectation that LG will launch its next flagship, the G6, at the conference. From what we know already, the phone is expected to be waterproof and feature skinnier bezels. It'll also forego the modular capabilities its G5 predecessor had.

We'll know more once MWC rolls around in February. It is the largest trade show for the mobile industry, and is the place for many phone makers to unveil their newest handsets (Lenovo is also expected to debut a new Moto phone). CNET will be there reporting from the ground so check back for all our coverage.