​LG and Valve are working on a VR headset

LG looks like another upcoming player in the VR landscape.

Valve announced that LG is developing a VR head mounted display, and a prototype of the headset will be demoed at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco this week.

LG experimented with VR with a pair of mobile goggles a year ago, but the headset Valve revealed sounds PC-connected and compatible with Steam VR. It will be demonstrated at Valve's booth at GDC, and according to Valve it's designed "to deliver a high fidelity, next generation VR experience." CNET reached out to LG and Valve for comment.

Valve's efforts are VR are geared towards multiple hardware parters: Valve head Gabe Newell has discussed plans for future hardware before, and Valve's Lighthouse tracking system was opened up to third-party developers last year.

Price and availability will be announced "at a later date," according to Valve.