Lexar unveils mammoth 1TB SD card

Lexar

If you shoot a lot of high-definition content but tire of having to stop working to change SD cards, Lexar has a new, mammoth SD card that should make your job easier.

Lexar unveiled The Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I, a memory card with the capacity to store 1 terabyte of photos and video, at CES tech show in Las Vegas.

One terabyte. That's enough to store approximately 500 hours of video.

Designed for mid-range DSLRs, HD camcorders, or 3D cameras, Lexar's new card allows shutterbugs to capture 1080p full-HD, 3D and 4K video, with transfer speeds of up to 95MB per second.

"As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video," Joey Lopez, Lexar senior marketing manager, said in a statement.

But all that convenience comes at a cost, of course. Expect this little card with big storage to set you back $500.