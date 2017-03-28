Lenovo ThinkStation P320 is an entry-level VR-ready PC

Lenovo

Lenovo has added a new entry-level VR-ready computer to its ThinkStation line. The Lenovo ThinkStation P320 is scheduled to go on sale at the end of April, with official pricing yet to be announced.

The desktop PC, which will be available as a full-size tower and in a smaller chassis, will offer Intel's latest Xeon processors and up to Core i7 processors. It can also house up to 64GB DDR4 memory and support the latest Nvidia Quadro graphics cards, including support for dual Nvidia Quadro P1000 GPUs in the littler version.

The ThinkStation P320 can be easily tweaked to fit your needs too, thanks to Lenovo's "Flex Module," which allows easy customization to add connectivity options such as Thunderbolt 3 or a media card reader.