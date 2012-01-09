Lenovo IdeaPad Z, G, and Y series updates focus on better graphics, not much else

Lenovo

LAS VEGAS--Sometimes you just can't come up with a good angle on how to spin a laptop update.

In the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad Z, G, and Y series updates announced at CES, consider these more of the same, with better graphics.

That's not bad at all, but we expect little updates like these every year: these IdeaPads certainly aren't out to surprise. Because Intel's next-generation Ivy Bridge mobile processors won't be available for laptops right away, these IdeaPad updates are indicative of what we're seeing on laptops that aren't ultrabooks: small tweaks, nothing fancy.

The IdeaPad Y480 and Y580 are part of Lenovo's high-end media/gaming series. JBL speakers and an optional TV tuner accompany a 1,920x1,080-pixel-resolution display on the 15-inch Y580. Graphics options include up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX660M GPU. They'll be available in April, starting at $899.

The IdeaPad Z380, Z480, and Z580 are updates to the Z series we reviewed and liked quite a bit last year. The Zs are midrange in price, full of upgrade options ranging from Blu-ray to graphics up to an Nvidia GeForce GT640M, and come decked in six candy colors. They range in size from 13 to 15 inches, as you'd expect from the model names. The Z series is available in April as well, starting at $599.

Finally, the G480, G580, and G780 are 14-, 15-, and 17-inch budget laptops, but with dedicated Nvidia graphics and Blu-ray options as well. These will be available in June, starting at $399.

