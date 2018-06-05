In 2016, Lenovo tried something different with the Yoga Book. A flexible two-in-one laptop, it set itself apart thanks to its keyboard -- or lack thereof. Its keyboard was entirely digital, and using it was kind of like using a larger version of the iPad's onscreen keys.

At Intel's Computex 2018 press conference, we got a brief sneak peek at the second generation Yoga Book. What do we know about it? Not much, other than a prototype was flashed on stage and that the real thing will hit store shelves by the end of the year.

It came hours after Asus, at its own press conference, showed its Project Precog prototype: A dual-screen, AI-powered laptop that looks completely insane.

But while Asus' laptop is trying to leap into the future, Lenovo's first-gen Yoga Book was primarily a means to slim down its design. And boy, was it ever thin and light.

However, Lenovo also made some enigmatic hints at a third generation of the device, coming in 2019. It's a bold move to promote next year's model when this year's one hasn't even been truly unveiled, but hey, honesty is the best policy.

The main star of the Intel show, as usual, were the Core line of processors. Intel is adding to its eighth-gen processor family, with two new products, the Whiskey Lake U series and Amber Lake Y series. The U series is for slim, portable mainstream to high-end laptops, while the Y series, formerly known as the Core M, is for the thinnest laptops and tablets, especially those designed to run fanless.

Also briefly discussed, the higher-end, higher-powered X-series and S-series desktop processors will get eigth-gen updates by the end of 2018.

