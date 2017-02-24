Leica just teased not one, but two new Huawei phones

Stephane Lavoue/Leica Camera

This morning in a post on Instagram, the German camera manufacturer Leica teased that Huawei will be releasing two new phones. The post comes just days before Mobile World Congress (MWC) a major conference for mobile phone manufacturers in Barcelona Spain.

The photo is a simple black and white image of a man wearing a flannel coat in profile. Overlaid on the image is: Huawei P10 | P10 Plus + Leica. The caption simply reads, "The Huawei P10 co-engineered with Leica Camera is coming!"

Huawei posted the same image, but its caption read, "The Huawei P10 is coming and we're excited to announce that we'll be continuing our partnership with Leica Camera."

Previously Huawei and Leica teamed up on the P9 phone with its dual-camera system. One camera is exclusively used for black and white photography or both cameras can be used to produce a dslr-like shallow depth of field effect -- kind of like Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus.

While the P10 and P10 Plus have not been announced officially, this news bodes well for what is shaping to be an exciting Mobile World Congress.