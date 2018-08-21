Lego's Star Wars Cloud City depicts Empire Strikes Back moments

Lego

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back has many breathtaking moments from the space saga, and this Lego set revealed Tuesday puts four of them together.

The Betrayal at Cloud City set weighs in at 2,812 pieces and costs $350 and £300 (roughly AU$475 converted), but with that builders get the opportunity to recreate scenes like Han Solo being frozen in carbonite, Boba Fett's Slave I ship and the balcony duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. For context pricewise, by the way, last year's 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon set cost $800.

Lego

The four different sections include a landing platform with Boba Fett's ship that includes a space to store Han Solo frozen in carbonite, a dining room that includes a promenade space along with a garbage processing room, a balcony scene for lightsaber battles that also includes a carbon freeze chamber and a section that leads into an interrogation chamber with space for a Twin-Pod Cloud Car.

Eighteen minifigures and two droids are also included in order to represent nearly every major character, including Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, R2-D2 and others -- in some cases in different outfits.

Lego

The Cloud City set measures 6 inches high (16 centimeters), 22 inches wide (58cm) and 22 inches deep (56cm). The Slave 1 ship itself comes in at 4 inches high (11cm), 7 inches long (19cm) and 7 inches wide (18cm).

The Cloud City set is scheduled to go on sale to the public on Oct. 1, with an early sale for Lego's VIP loyalty program starting on Sept. 13.