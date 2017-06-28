Lego builders click 25,000 bricks into a Statue of Liberty

Let's check out the numbers: 292 hours, 25,375 bricks, five different colors, 9 feet (.7 meters) in height, 32:1 scale. Yes, Lego's plastic model of the Statue of Liberty is an absolute beast of a build. Lego released a video today showing a time lapse of the model's creation. The iconic statue in real life is 305 feet (93 meters) and watches over the harbor in New York City.

Lego built the statue to go on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. "For many visitors, she's a great photo opportunity and we've seen lots of selfies snapped there. But it's also a spot where people stop to discuss: What does that symbol mean to you?" says museum director John Gray.

There are seven Lego Master Builders in the US and one of them, Erik Varzsegi, designed the statue. It took four builders to create the model with the total design and build time reaching nearly 300 hours. The main brick color is called "sand green." Without counting the steel support inside, the model weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms).

The time-lapse video lasts for less than a minute, but it gives a good idea of the scale of the build and the incredible effort (and lots and lots of glue) that went into the structure. Lego Lady Liberty will be on display through the end of the year.