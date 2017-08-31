$800 Millennium Falcon soars as Lego's biggest set ever

Better start saving up those galactic credits. Lego announced a new 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon set coming Oct. 1, and selling for a whopping $800 (£650, AU$1008).

And as is fitting for the "Star Wars" ship Lando Calrissian called the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy," she's a record-setter -- the company site declares it's "one of" the biggest Lego models ever, and the designers go further than that, saying in the above video that it is the absolute biggest Lego set ever.

The model includes upper and lower quad laser cannons, a boarding ramp that lowers, removable hull plates that reveal the main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station, and a cockpit that holds four Lego minifigs at a time. It also comes with two generations of characters: Minifigs of classic Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, plus older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8 and two porgs from Episode 8 are included. (Watch out, there's also a mynock, known for chewing through starship power cables.) You can also adjust the ship to represent either the classic or newer version by swapping out a few pieces, including the sensor dish.

My favorite element: It includes the holo-chess board where Chewbacca and R2-D2 famously played dejarik. (New strategy: Let the Wookiee win.)

You should be able to buy it online or in a Lego store, where the company will put wheels on the box so you can wheel your gigantic purchase back to Tatooine.

Or you could just put that $800 towards tickets for close to 100 of your pals to see "The Last Jedi" when it opens Dec. 15. (Hmm, by the time you pay the various surcharges and get yourself popcorn and a couple Icees, that $800 may just cover you and your Wookiee co-pilot.)

