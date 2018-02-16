CNET también está disponible en español.

Pure magic! See Harry Potter's Hogwarts Great Hall in Lego

Still waiting for Hedwig to fly in with your Hogwarts acceptance letter? Buy your way into the famed wizarding school with this $100 playset.

So you never got your Hogwarts letter. Make your own version of Harry Potter's wizarding school with this new Lego set depicting the school's famed Great Hall, where I have always wanted to have Christmas dinner.

The Hogwarts Great Hall playset includes 10 minifigs, including a Professor Quirrell who turns into Voldemort. (Um, spoiler?) Look out, Hedwig, the Basilisk is creeping up on you.

The set will go on sale Aug. 1 for $100 (£71, AU$126), and includes some magical details. Get ready to sniffle at the Mirror of Erised, showing Harry and his late parents, James and Lily Potter. Another neat touch: The house banners you can hang in the Great Hall. Ravenclaw 4 life!

75954-back-14

The Mirror of Erised ("Desire" backwards) shows Harry what he wants more than anything: to be reunited with his late parents. Look for it on the top level of the tower shown here.

But my favorite parts are the minifigs, including Harry and pals, Hagrid, Dumbledore, and Nearly Headless Nick, the Gryffindor ghost. (More expansion packs will come later, and we need Moaning Myrtle because COME ON, LEGO.) Extra points for including the sorting hat and Ron's rat Scabbers, among others.

hogwartsfrnt

Look out, Hagrid, Drago Malfoy is always lurking...

And at $100, it's not early as pricey as this $800 Millennium Falcon set. Which is great for those of us who don't quite have Harry's overstuffed vault in the Gringotts Bank.

