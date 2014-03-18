Lego robot sets new Rubik's Cube world record

ARM

Solving a Rubik's Cube is no easy feat, especially in less than 5 seconds, but that's exactly what Lego Mindstorms robot CubeStormer 3 did this week, with seconds to spare. The CubeStormer 3 impressed spectators at Big Bang Fair in Birmingham, England, with its new world record of 3.253 seconds.

Designed by inventors Mike Dobson and David Gilday, the ARM-powered CubeStormer 3 uses a Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone. The phone analyzes the cube squares using a custom app to calculate the correct number of moves to solve the puzzle. The ARM processors move the Lego Mindstorms EV3 bricks, which execute the motor sequencing.

"Our real focus is to demonstrate what can be achieved with readily available technology to inspire young minds into taking a greater interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," Gilday said in a statement.

"We knew CubeStormer 3 had the potential to beat the existing record but with the robot performing physical operations quicker than the human eye can see there's always an element of risk," Gilday added. "Our big challenge now is working out if it's possible to make it go even faster."

The new record beats the existing time of 5.27 seconds, set two years ago by the same team.