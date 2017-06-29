Lego's 'Justice League' movie sets may confirm a big character reveal

"Justice League" is still months away from forming on movie screens, but while we wait, Lego is debuting Thursday its movie tie-in sets that showcase the new team in action.

And yes, these sets definitely could be giving away a potential character reveal for the film, so consider this your SPOILER WARNING if you are concerned about finding out whom it may regard.

Still here? Well, if these Lego sets are to be believed, it looks like Superman (Henry Cavill) is somehow coming back to life following his death at the end of "Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

To be fair, Cavill has been teasing social media with photos of the Superman suit, and DC comics' lore is full of heroes dying and coming back to life. He's also been reported as being on the "Justice League" set last year, so perhaps seeing him in Lego form now isn't all that surprising.

The Man of Steel is going to be one of the minifigures in the Flying Fox: Batmobile Airlift Attack set, which also includes Cyborg, Batman, Wonder Woman, two Parademons and a big figure of the villain Steppenwolf. The set consists of 955 pieces, costs $130 in the US (roughly converted to £100 and AU$170) and will be available on August 1.

Two other "Justice League"-themed sets are also coming on August 1st. The Battle of Atlantis set focuses in on Aquaman (Jason Momoa), consisting of an underwater Atlantis scene made up of 197 pieces for $20 (roughly £15 and AU$25).

And the Knightcrawler Tunnel Attack set stars Batman (Ben Affleck) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) as they battle two Parademons to reclaim an item called the Motherbox.

The Knightcrawler vehicle features four posable limbs, dual 6-stud rapid shooters and an opening cockpit for Batman. This set is made up of 622 pieces and will cost $50 (roughly £40 and AU$65).

"Justice League" debuts on November 17 in the US and UK and on November 16 in Australia.

