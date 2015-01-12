Groot, Hodor and Chewbacca bond big time in Lego short

It must be really frustrating to live in a world where nobody understands you. Chewbacca from "Star Wars," Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and Hodor from "Game of Thrones" know this feeling all too well, and in a Lego short by the folks at Brotherhood Workshop, they get together to talk about it at a Mos Eisley cantina.

In the clip, Luke Skywalker and Ben Kenobi overhear a conversation between Groot, Chewie and Hodor, which of course is pure gibberish to them. But as the camera closes in on the conversation, we can magically understand what they're saying as they complain about not being understood.

As each character reveals, it isn't easy to be marginalized and taken for granted just because nobody understands what the heck you're saying, but it's not that big of a deal for at least one character. As Groot points out to Hodor, Hodor shouldn't worry too much since he probably isn't going to survive much longer anyway. So it goes in the "Game of Thrones" universe.

Oh, and Boba Fett kills Jar Jar Binks, which pretty much makes this the best Lego clip ever by default. Check out the full clip at the top of this post, and enjoy being able to understand Groot, Chewie and Hodor for a few minutes.