Take time to stop and smell the 1,700 Lego daffodils

Spring is sprung in the UK city of Hull. A field of 1,700 cheery yellow daffodils popped up almost instantaneously in Hull's King Edward Square this week, but the blooms aren't real plants. They're made from 146,400 plastic Lego pieces.

The festive spring display is the work of Bright Bricks, a Lego-creations company headed up by Duncan Titmarsh, the only Lego Certified Professional in the UK.

The field of fake flowers is part of Hull's festivities celebrating its status as the 2017 UK City of Culture, a designation designed to highlight the city's art and cultural activities.

The Lego flowers will stay up until April 22. According to the Hull Daily Mail, the flowers will be available to take home in exchange for a donation once the display time is up.