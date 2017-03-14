Lego-compatible tape sticks your bricks to almost anything

Enlarge Image Nimuno

Lego fans are a creative bunch who know how to take those squared-off bricks and turn them into creations that expand outside the lines. The Nimuno Loops project on Indiegogo wants to put Lego blocks in all sorts of exciting places with a flexible Lego-compatible adhesive tape.

It's easy to see the allure of Nimuno Loops and their ability to connect your Lego pieces to walls, appliances, toys or even ceilings. The tape can be cut, bent, lifted up and repositioned. It will be interesting to see how well the adhesive holds up over time and through multiple sticks and re-sticks.

The Nimuno Loops project ships worldwide and has so far raised over $12,500, topping its $8,000 funding goal.

The entry-level pledge runs $11 (£9, AU$15) for two rolls of either red or blue tape for a total length of 6.5 feet (2 meters). The project has one month left to run and is estimated to ship in mid-2017. Keep in mind that not all crowdfunding projects deliver on time and as promised.

Nimuno Loops comes from professional industrial designers Anine Kirsten and Max Basler in Cape Town, South Africa. It is not an official Lego product.

Perhaps the best feature of the tape design is its soft and flexible nature. "Soft" is not usually a word that goes with any sort of Lego-related product. So go ahead and stick this tape to your floor. Take your shoes off. Step on it. Dance on it. Revel in its gentle caress. Just be careful once you attach the hard, plastic feet-biting bricks.

