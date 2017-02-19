Lego's 2017 toy outlook includes robots and social networks, but there's also a push to the Figure Collector. You know who you are. Piles of vinyl characters, shelves of cool posed art.

At New York's Toy Fair, Lego showed off its latest line called BrickHeadz. BrickHeadz are stylized character kits, complete with their own base. There are Marvel, DC and Disney ones coming this year (Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, and plenty of Marvel heroes). But the Batman and Robin ones are particularly fun. (FYI, there's also a BrickHeadz VR app on Google Daydream, but I haven't tried it).

Scott Stein/CNET

I got to assemble one of the pre-release kits for Lego Batman: the figures arrive soon, and cost $10 each. They come with a fair amount of bricks (the Batman one has 91 pieces, Robin 101), but most of the bricks are on the basic side. It's pixelated-type block art, after all.

Scott Stein/CNET

Two glow-in-the-dark eyes complete the package. It took my kid and I about five minutes to make. Collectors will want to keep them intact, but my kids will probably end up dismantling them and tossing the pieces into the Big Bin.

Scott Stein/CNET

Batman and Robin are cool, but where's Star Wars? Nothing yet on that front.

BrickHeadz arrive March 1.