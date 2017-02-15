As far as Siri is concerned, you are Lego Batman

A popular meme proclaims: "Always be yourself. Unless you can be Batman. Then always be Batman."

Well, here's your chance. If you've got an Apple Watch, iPhone, or other device that uses Siri, you can Batman the heck out of yourself.

In a promotion for the "Lego Batman Movie," Siri will now respond to you as if you were the Lego version of the Dark Knight, as long as you get her attention with "Hey, Computer," or "Hey, 'Puter." (Note: "Hey Computer" works better, at least for me. A few times, Siri thought I was saying "Hey, Peter" instead of "Hey, 'Puter.")

Feel free to issue your commands in your own voice. Scratchy Will Arnett Lego Batman imitation is completely optional.

The responses might be funnier if you've seen the movie, but they work either way. Here are a few that I was able to coax out of Siri on the iPhone. I tried the Apple Watch, too, and received some of the same, a few variations, and a at least one different response.

"How can I help you, Lego Batman."

"Welcome home, sir. I have your rom-coms queued up, sorted by decade."

"Hello, sir. I've heated up your lobster thermidor in the microwave. I'm one step ahead of you, Alfred."

"Welcome home, sir. For your information, Robin is trying on costumes in the Batcave again. He's doing some pirouettes in Bat-ryshnikov."

"Hello, sir. Alfred is on the 17th floor, caulking the tiles in the second bathroom of the fifth master bedroom."

Wow, I forgot just how huge Stately Wayne Manor is. Try it yourself and see if you can get Siri to gas up the Batmobile.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.