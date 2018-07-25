Enlarge Image Lego

You might not be able to attend Hogwarts in real life, but you can still leave your muggleness behind when you build Lego's new Hogwarts Castle, a mind-bending 6,020-piece model of the iconic wizarding school from the Harry Potter series.

The massive castle set covers everything from the Great Hall (complete with stained glass windows) to the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore's office and the Chamber of Secrets. You could easily spend days exploring all the nooks and crannies of the completed build.

Enlarge Image Lego

The castle comes with four minifigures -- of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw -- but practically the entire cast of characters comes along for the broom ride in the form of 27 microfigures. This includes Harry Potter himself, as well as his buddies Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and a selection of students and teachers

Lego hasn't forgotten the villains and scary creatures. The set also comes with microfigures of Dementors and Lord Voldemort so you can act out the whole Potter prophecy in plastic.

Enlarge Image Lego

Lego has released plenty of Harry Potter models before, including an earlier, simpler version of Hogwarts with 1,290 pieces and a playset of the Great Hall. The epic new Hogwarts set is one of Lego's largest ever, though it falls short of the 7,500-piece Star Wars Millennium Falcon released in 2017.

Hogwarts Castle will be available starting Sept. 1 for $399.99 in the US, £349.99 in the UK and AU$649.99 in Australia.

Start polishing your wand now. It's going to take some time to put all 6,020 pieces together and you might need an assist from a magic spell like "Reparo," the mending charm.