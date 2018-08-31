Enlarge Image Marvel

When comic book fans gush about their favorite superheroes like Iron Man or the Hulk, the names Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko often pop up.

But what about comic book artist Marie Severin?

Today Marie Severin's longtime friend and former Marvel staffer Irene Vartanoff announced that the comic book legend died on Thursday of a stroke at the age of 89. Fellow comic book creators tweeted tributes in honor of her legacy.

A prolific artist and colorist for Marvel and DC Comics, Severin had an impressive career that spanned decades, but only avid collectors and comic book historians know about her extensive, foundational work in comics.

Severin began as a colorist at EC Comics in 1949 and continued her work as the head colorist -- branching out into illustration and penciling -- at Marvel Comics in the 1950s.

Enlarge Image Marvel

During the Golden and Silver age of comics, Severin worked on beloved characters such as the Hulk, Daredevil, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and The Sub-Mariner.

Most notably in 1976, Severin co-created the superhero Spider-Woman, designing her original costume, with Stan Lee.

She also co-created the Howard the Duck villain Doctor Bong in 1977. Well into the late '90s through the '00s, Severin continued her duties as a colorist on Superman Adventures for DC Comics.

Severin deserves the same kind of accolades as her male counterparts. Thankfully, she was inducted into the Will Eisner Comics Hall of Fame back in 2001, but considering her body of work over the years for Marvel and DC Comics, she deserved more recognition when she was alive.

Luckily, Severin has plenty of famous fans and colleagues who continue to be inspired by her long career in comics.

Marie Severin was a pioneer in the comic book industry, and her creativity, artistry, and humor captured the imagination of fans around the world. The Marvel family mourns her loss, and we send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/72I1bLTy6v pic.twitter.com/kpVlHm8iRd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 30, 2018

"Marie Severin was a pioneer in the comic book industry, and her creativity, artistry, and humor captured the imagination of fans around the world," Marvel tweeted on Thursday. "The Marvel family mourns her loss, and we send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

In memory of Marie Severin. pic.twitter.com/1GFpID0cwT — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) August 30, 2018

"In memory of Marie Severin," legendary Marvel comic book creator Stan Lee tweeted on Thursday.

RIP Marie Severin. One of the great cartoonists in comics and likely the greatest colorist in the history of comics. We stand on the shoulder of giants. pic.twitter.com/0ycrjVDd2F — Tom King (@TomKingTK) August 30, 2018

"RIP Marie Severin," Batman writer Tom King tweeted on Thursday. "One of the great cartoonists in comics and likely the greatest colorist in the history of comics. We stand on the shoulder of giants."

Marie Severin was a true comics icon. She used to do cover layouts for Kirby because he thought she was better at it then himself. He was right. pic.twitter.com/fsckl4nYtb — Dave Acosta (@davedrawsgood) August 30, 2018

"Marie Severin was a true comics icon," Elvira comic book artist Dave Acosta tweeted on Thursday. "She used to do cover layouts for Kirby because he thought she was better at it then himself. He was right."

Rest In Peace, Marie Severin. Uber talented, trail blazing Marvel artist has passed away at 89 years old. Her work is stunning and had tremendous impact on Marvel in the late 60’s early 70’s! pic.twitter.com/IJc311BASX — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) August 30, 2018

"Rest In Peace, Marie Severin," Deadpool creator Robert Liefeld tweeted. "Uber talented, trail blazing Marvel artist has passed away at 89 years old. Her work is stunning and had tremendous impact on Marvel in the late 60's early 70's!"

"We mourn the passing of the great #MarieSeverin #LOVE. Your Art enriched our lives," comic book artist Alex Ross tweeted.

Thank you, Marie Severin. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/tz0zoO6CZr — Javier Rodríguez (@javiercaster) August 30, 2018

"Thank you, Marie Severin," Doctor Strange artist Javier Rodríguez tweeted. "Thank you so much."

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."