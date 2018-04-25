With 21 years as an astronaut under his belt, there's bound to be a few valuable lessons Chris Hadfield can teach us all even if we never plan to leave orbit.

The former astronaut shares his knowledge about space exploration in an online course at MasterClass.

Hadfield spent six months in orbit as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS). He has flown on three space missions, made two spacewalks, and has logged almost 4,000 hours in space, which also includes singing a David Bowie song while playing his guitar.

So if anyone is qualified to teach us all about being an astronaut, it's Hadfield.

"The reason I wanted to do this MasterClass is to share the hidden depths of purpose that are behind space exploration," Hadfield said in the preview video.

In 28 video lessons, Hadfield covers the full scope of an astronaut's training from leadership qualities to survival skills. This also includes extensive lesson plans to help students learn all about how rockets work, atmospheric drag, fuels, capsule design, navigation systems, life support systems and more.

Hadfield also offers a head-to-toe tour of a spacesuit, referred to as an Extra-vehicular Mobility Unit (EMU).

"It's not really a suit, it's more like a one-person spaceship," Hadfield explains in the spacesuit lesson. "The suit has to protect you from big temperature extremes. You're also subject to getting hit by all the little tiny particles of the universe, like you're being sandblasted the whole time you're outside. This suit has to protect you from that."

While Hadfield plans on covering the ins and outs of everything from orbital mechanics to rocket propulsion, it's his stories about exploring mars and commanding the International Space Station that will likely keep most of us on the edge of our seats.