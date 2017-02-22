Leaked Lenovo Moto G5 images show metal body

Dudu Rochatec

Freshly leaked images of what is purported to be Lenovo's upcoming Moto G5 show what appears to be a metal body and suggest it will feature a removable battery.

The handset, which is expected to debut later this month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was shown in the hands-on images shared by Portuguese tech site Dudu Rochatec running Android 7.0 Nougat. The images also show the handset sporting a physical home button below the display as well as the familiar "M" logo on the back.

Lenovo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Moto G5 is expected to have a 5-inch screen, according to a leak earlier this month, while its larger companion, the G5 Plus, will have a larger 5.2-inch display. Both are also said to feature Snapdragon octa-core processors and Android 7.0 Nougat.

CNET will be on the ground at MWC 2017 when Lenovo officially debuts these phones, so check back often for more info.

