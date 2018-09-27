Leaked Google Pixel 3 video shows possible features in action

Can't wait until Oct. 9 to see the Google Pixel 3 in action? You might not have to.

A reportedly leaked Google marketing video shows some of the features that may be coming to the Pixel 3. The video was shared by MySmartPrice; you can check it out above.

The video shows familiar Pixel navigation tools, like swiping down for notifications and squeezing the sides to launch Google Assistant. It also shows some new ones, like long-pressing the power button to take a screenshot.

We can also see a few other useful tricks. Someone uses the Pixel's camera to recognize and draft an email from a business card. Another instance shows the phone recognizing a restaurant name in an email, and offers the option to make a reservation.

A small detail in the video is that the phone shows the date as Oct. 9, which is when Google is hosting its next event.

Among a sea of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks, this video may give us our clearest look yet at some of the features and UI coming to Google's new phones.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.