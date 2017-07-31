League of Legends to get its own esports reality show

Esports is growing and growing, so the reality shows were inevitable.

Announced on Monday, "The Next Gamer" is an Australian reality show that will be streamed on YouTube in the hopes of finding the country's next League of Legends prodigy. It'll start with 40 contestants, with one eventually being crowned the winner.

Said winner will take AU$10,000 in prize money and a six-month contract with a professional League of Legends team. You can see the full process by which he or she will be chosen, including team battles with Oceanic Pro League teams, below.

The Next Gamer

The show sounds similar to "The Ultimate Fighter," a reality show which helped the UFC explode into the mainstream back in 2005. League of Legends is already a monster, with live League of Legends esports selling out the Staple Centre multiple times and with 14 million tuning into the 2016 World Championship finals.