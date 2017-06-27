In 1984, some cast members of "The Last Jedi" weren't even born yet. Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) was an infant, and Daisy Ridley (Rey) and John Boyega (Finn) wouldn't come along until 1992. So they might be confused by watching the 1984-ized trailer for their upcoming movie.

Animator and illustrator Wahyu Ichwandardi spent three weeks creating the video using an Apple llc from 1984, working with the vintage bitmap paint program Dazzle Draw. For another nostalgia bump, he stored the program on 48 floppy disks. You can get a peek at his process in this behind-the-scenes video.

The result is a green monochrome experience that looks oh-so-familiar to those of us who played our first video games in basement rec rooms while Mary Lou Retton flipped her way through the Olympics on the TV.

Wahyu Ichwandardi/Lucasfilm

The new-but-retro version matches up pretty nicely with the original trailer, but also gives those of us who still remember Pudding Pops and legwarmers a tasty nostalgic buzz. Even Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker, of course) approves.

Felt the force when Luke Skywalker himself likes my tweet 😭 pic.twitter.com/dfyiBeNail — Wahyu Ichwandardi (@pinot) June 27, 2017

"The Last Jedi" opens on Dec. 15.