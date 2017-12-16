'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' has low initial audience scores

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Disney

Is there a Russian force behind this?

I know it's hard to believe many things you see online these days, but a quick drift to the Rotten Tomatoes audience ratings for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" reveals a stunning number.

A mere 57 percent of the more than 83,000 audience reviewers said they liked it.

Without offering spoilers, some pointed to what they saw as misplaced humoristic shtick.

Some thought it was hard to follow what was going on. One even thought it had "no charm" and "no impactful revelations."

There was even talk of an abdication of traditional "Star Wars" norms.

Perhaps, you might think, this is the way audiences always react. An ungrateful bunch, at the best of times.

Yet the rather plain -- to my eyes -- "The Force Awakens" garnered an 88 percent audience approval rating. "Rogue One" enjoyed an 87 percent score.

Indeed, "The Last Jedi" appears to be the lowest-rated "Star Wars" movie among audiences. Even "Attack of the Clones" mustered a 57 percent rating.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The audience score, which certainly doesn't reflect the views of my colleagues here at CNET, is a marked contrast to that of the critics. Ninety-three percent see the movie as fresh and wonderful. (When it came to "Attack of the Clones," the critics gave it a 66 percent score, much closer to the audience members.)

The poor audience reception for "Last Jedi" is reflected in Metacritic scores too. While critics offer a healthy 86, users balk. There are currently more negative than positive user reviews out of the almost 1,500 posted. This leads to a mere 5.0 score.

It's hard to imagine that this movie won't be an enormous success, although opening night box office was slightly down on "The Force Awakens." Perhaps, as more people see it, the audience rating will rise.

Some though, might worry that the first reviewers tend to me the most committed Star Wars fans, those who live, breathe and bathe in the legend.

Could it be that they're the most disappointed of all?