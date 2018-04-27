Lara Croft unleashes her inner Batman in new Tomb Raider trailer

Screenshot by Andrew Gebhart/CNET

The new Lara Croft of the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise looks ready to hunt.

Video game developer Crystal Dynamics released the first full length trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider Friday morning. The trailer, called The End of the Beginning shows protagonist Lara Croft hunting villains from the shadows of a forest and questioning what she's become.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third game in the rebooted video game series. The Tomb Raider franchise has been around since 1996, but the company started fresh in 2016 with a game simply called Tomb Raider. That title was intended as an origin story and showed a young Lara Croft forced to learn how to survive. Rise of the Tomb Raider continued this new Lara's journey in 2015.

Shadow is obviously meant to tie a bow on this origin trilogy, and the trailer hints that Lara is more experienced and powerful than before. The dark tone of the trailer and the sight of Lara hunting from the shadows reminded me of Batman, but her foes meet a more grisly end than the Dark Knight's. Watch the full trailer below and see for yourself.