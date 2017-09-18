Archaeologically inclined video game and action movie character Lara Croft is known for her physical prowess, but a poster for the 2018 "Tomb Raider" takes things a little too far. Particularly her neck. Twitter users are having a blast commenting on the poster, which hit social media on Monday.
The poster shows Alicia Vikander as Croft. She holds an ice-climbing ax and appears to be standing in a body of water. She's looking over her right shoulder, which requires an oddly proportioned turn of her neck. And that's where Twitter is losing it, comparing the look to everything from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to a giraffe.
Some fans are hoping she gets medical help:
Others are calling out the poster design as cliched for featuring a butt-toward-the-viewer pose:
One Twitter user sniffed out the likely truth behind this contortionist feat, and it has to do with Croft's video game origins:
While the highly stylized poster looks like it might have been compiled from different images for the head and body, Croft does at least look thoroughly tough. "Tomb Raider" hits theaters in March 2018.
Discuss: Lara Croft has a freaky neck in this 'Tomb...