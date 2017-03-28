Laptops with personal data of 3.7 million Hong Kong voters stolen

Getty Images/Ikon Images

Hong Kong has become the latest victim in data theft in what could possibly count as one of the city's most significant data breaches if information is leaked.

Two computers holding the personal data of 3.7 million voters have been reported by the city's Registration and Electoral Office to be stolen from a locked room at the AsiaWorld-Expo on Lantau, according to South China Morning Post.

Data security breaches are no longer uncommon, with countries such as Singapore and US having had data reportedly stolen, though usually by hackers via cyberattacks.

The office said that the data -- which could include information such as identification card numbers, addresses and contact numbers belonging to voters -- had been encrypted but that alone cannot guarantee that data will not be leaked.

Police have launched a "routine investigation" into the matter given the huge amount of personal data involved, according to a statement from Hong Kong's Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. No arrests have been made yet.

