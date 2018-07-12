Lady Gaga's beauty startup lures Silicon Valley money

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's is reportedly entering the beauty industry.

Haus Beauty, the Born This Way icon's cosmetics startup, has secured an investment from Lightspeed Venture Partners, according to Recode. The size of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm's investment wasn't reported.

Lightspeed Venture Partners, one of Silicon Valley's top venture capital firms, declined to comment. Lady Gaga's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ate My Heart, Gaga's company, trademarked Haus Beauty in May, according to The Blast. CEO Ben Jones runs the firm, according to Recode. It's unclear what the singer's role will be in day-to-day operations.

Gaga isn't the first female celebrity to launch a beauty line. Kylie Jenner is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire with her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, according to Forbes. Jenner, who turns 21 next month, is reportedly worth an estimated $900 million.