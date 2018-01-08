LaCie Copilot simplifies on-the-fly storage for drone photos

LaCie has teamed up with drone maker DJI to create the Copilot, a 2TB data storage system for drone photography.

Dubbed Backup On-Set Solution (Boss), the Copilot allows you to review your pictures and videos from a mobile device in full resolution without a laptop. It will be available this spring for $349 (roughly £255 or AU$445).

The Copilot looks to be built more for durability than aesthetics with its all-gray protective covering around a display (which isn't a touchscreen). The side features a short mobile cable as well as ports for power, Type-A USB, Type-C USB and an SD slot.

Here are more features:

Organize and view pictures and video via the Copilot Boss app on your phone or tablet



Built-in power bank to charge your mobile devices



2TB of storage for 65 hours of 4K 30fps video



One-month free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud



Additional cables and adapters (lightning, Micro-USB, Type-C USB, microSD to SD)



Three-year warranty



LaCie

Drone photography takes skill and precision, so spending less time transferring files is important. Though it has no wireless capabilities, the LaCie Copilot looks versatile, with plenty of features to help you manage your time in the air. The price is a little high, but a wide range of cables and adapters should allow you to use the Copilot with any device.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.