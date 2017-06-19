Relax with Kylo Ren's guided meditation interrogation

"Hi. It's so good to see you. Are you comfortable? Oh, I'm sorry to hear that you're feeling stressed out. Let me help you relax," says Kylo Ren, one of the villains from "The Force Awakens." YouTube channel Auralnauts posted an unusual video on Friday titled "Kylo Ren ASMR Interrogation / Personal Attention / Dark Side Tingles." It's a Star Wars-style take on a guided meditation combined with a very polite Sith interrogation.

To be fully in on the joke, you have to know what ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) is. A 2015 study describes ASMR as "a previously unstudied sensory phenomenon, in which individuals experience a tingling, static-like sensation across the scalp, back of the neck and at times further areas in response to specific triggering audio and visual stimuli."

The Auralnauts video is all about using Kylo Ren's creepy voice combined with him offering up Darth Vader-style breathing techniques, ocean sound effects and squeaking gloves. It later descends into utter weirdness involving a can of shaving cream and a lightsaber.

The video brings to mind another not-very-soothing sci-fi video, the infamous "Dalek Relaxation Tape" featuring a harsh-voiced alien from "Doctor Who." Good luck trying to de-stress with either one.