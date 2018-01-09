Kwikset Kevo Contemporary shifts smart deadbolt style at CES

Kwikset

Kwikset, maker of the Kevo line of smart deadbolts, displayed a new model at CES. The Kwikset Kevo Contemporary uses the same technology as the second-generation Kwikset Kevo we reviewed in 2016. The new design is styled after contemporary design with sleek lines and a square shape. Previously, the Kevo was only available in a traditional, round deadbolt style.

Like previous Kevo models, the Kevo Contemporary will work with Bluetooth for touch-to-open unlocking. Kevo lets you use your phone as a key when you're within Bluetooth range. It can also create e-keys for guests and will track who is accessing the lock.

Kwikset Kevo locks work with quite a few smart home products. Nest and Honeywell thermostats work with Kevo for triggering temperature adjustments when the door is locked and unlocked. Kevo also works with Ring and SkyBell doorbells for viewing visitors and unlocking the door via your smartphone.

Like previous Kevo models, the Kevo Contemporary will work with Alexa. You'll be able to ask if the door is locked and also lock it with voice commands. Remote access will require a Kevo Plus internet-gateway module. Kevo also has IFTTT applets for smart-home customization.

The Kwikset Kevo Contemporary will be available in four finishes: Satin Nickel, Venetian Bronze, Iron Black and Polished Chrome. The lock is scheduled to come to market this year with a suggested retail price of $229, which converts to roughly AU$292 and £168.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.