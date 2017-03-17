FBI arrests Twitter user who sent seizure-inducing GIF to journalist

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Kurt Eichenwald, a journalist who currently writes for Vanity Fair and Newsweek, announced Friday on Twitter that the FBI has arrested a man suspected of purposefully sending Eichenwald a GIF that triggered an epileptic seizure. (Warning: Similar rapidly flashing GIFs have been posted as replies to that link.)

The FBI confirmed that an arrest was made this morning and a press release with more details is forthcoming.

Eichenwald has written openly about his epilepsy in years past. In December 2016, a Twitter user with the handle @jew_goldstein sent him a strobing GIF, which induced a seizure. According to Eichenwald, the tweet came with the message: "You deserve a seizure."

The incident happened after he appeared on television and criticized President Donald Trump's policies.

After the assault, Eichenwald took a short break from Twitter, but not before he announced he would press charges on those who sent similar images (there were 40 others).

In addition to the FBI, the Dallas Police, the Dallas County District Attorney, the US Attorney in Dallas and the Department of Homeland Security are involved with the case.