Final 'Kong' trailer explains all the ways to die on 'Skull Island'

The final trailer for "Kong: Skull Island" is out, and it makes the upcoming monster movie look even more like a Vietnam War epic than previous teasers.

There's the 1970s setting, the jungle island backdrop, the whir of chopper blades and the familiar strains of "We Gotta Get Out of This Place." Tom Hiddleston even lists off all the ways the characters are going to die -- "rain, heat, disease-carrying flies, and we haven't started on the things that want to eat you alive."

King Kong -- not the Viet Cong, mind you -- is only one of those things, as the creatures John C. Reilly dubs "Skull Crawlers" (more on them in this earlier trailer) are also on the prowl. But John Goodman and his crew are determined to go to Skull Island, and thank goodness they are, because we wouldn't have a a movie otherwise.

Watch all the way to the end for the scene where Kong and the Skull Crawler get into their equivalent of the UFC Octagon to brawl for it all.

"Kong: Skull Island" opens March 10 in the US and UK, with no Australia opening date listed yet.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.