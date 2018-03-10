CNET también está disponible en español.

KitchenAid stand mixers add more colors to match your kitchen

This year's new colors include shades of salmon, green, blue and pink. They'll be available for some of KitchenAid's stand mixers and select small appliances.

Bird of paradise is KitchenAid's Color of the Year. It's similar to salmon, and it looks like it would go well in the kitchen on "The Golden Girls."

 Chris Monroe/CNET

KitchenAid has added four more reasons to get one of the company's popular stand mixers. Four new colors will be available for select KitchenAid small appliances beginning in April, the company announced on Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show here in Chicago.

The new colors are the salmon-like bird of paradise (which KitchenAid dubbed its first-ever Color of the Year), shaded palm (a matte emerald), blue velvet (a light blue matte), dried rose (a matte pink) and crimson red. 

KitchenAid's stand mixer has become a must-have product in American kitchens, partly because of the variety of colors from which you can choose. There are more than 40 colors currently available.

The new colors are also available for the following KitchenAid products:

