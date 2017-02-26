Kingston Data Traveler GT 2GB gets its price, and it's steep

Kingston

Kingston announced the highest-capacity thumb drive to date at CES 2017, and as a portable storage hog I've been counting the days until the company announced pricing. It's available now via Kingston's site, and the list price is down as $2,273, more than $1,000 per terabyte. Ouch.

However, it's listed with a "promo" price of $1,625 (28 percent off!), which I think is probably the real price. Still expensive, but a lot closer to what I expected. I still can't afford it, though.

It makes sense that it would be a lot more expensive than other forms of storage in its capacity, since you're paying for speed and its small size, and it's likely a lot more durable than a spinning drive in its capacity. But even portable external SSD drives, like Samsung's T3 SSD, are closer to $800 for the same capacity.

I don't see prices for the UK or Australia yet, but the list price and promo price directly convert to about £1,820/£1,300 and AU$2,960/AU$2,120.