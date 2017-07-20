1:56 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." If you count talking about the trailer as spoilers!

A sharp suit says a lot about a man, and in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" fans will see both the natty stylings of the British Secret Service agents, and the cowboy hat-wearing spies in the US allied organization called Statesman.

20th Century Fox released a new trailer for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" at San Diego Comic-Con International on Thursday. The film serves as a sequel to "Kingsman: The Secret Service," and is set to hit theaters this fall.

The new adventure, directed by Matthew Vaughn, tests both British and American agents to their limits, but can these secret organizations ultimately work as a team to defeat a common enemy and save the world?

Check out the new trailer to see crazy car chases and fantastic fight scenes complete with cowboy touches like a lasso as a weapon. There are even whiskey delivery drones.

Taron Egerton is back as the young Kingsman agent Eggsy, along with other returning stars; Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges are the Statesman agents. And Julianne Moore is, well, watch the trailer. And for more information, check out CNET's Roger Cheng's report from the Q&A held today at San Diego Comic-Con.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" opens in theaters on September 22 in the US, Sept. 29 in the UK and Sept. 28 in Australia.

See all our Comic-Con 2017 coverage here.

